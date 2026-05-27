Fort Worth ex‑officer pleads guilty in off‑duty road‑rage shooting that wounded driver

A former Fort Worth police officer has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a 2024 off‑duty road‑rage shooting that wounded another driver, according to court documents.

William Martin, who was later fired after an internal investigation found he used unjustified force, entered the plea this month in connection with the hit‑and‑run confrontation.

His sentencing is scheduled for August in the 485th District Court in Tarrant County.

Internal review and termination

Fort Worth police officer William Martin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tarrant County Jail

Martin was fired after an internal review found he used unjustified force in the off‑duty shooting.

On Sept. 3, 2024, Martin called 911, claiming a red Ford F‑150 hit his vehicle on I‑35W and that the driver tried to ram him. While following the truck, Martin reported shots fired. Both vehicles stopped on the I‑35W service road, where officers found the driver, Samuel Christopher, shot multiple times.

Christopher received medical care at the scene, was hospitalized, and survived.

Criminal charges and department response

Martin was arrested on Sept. 20, 2024, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was first placed on restricted duty, then on detached duty - paid but without police powers - and ultimately terminated after the investigation.

Martin had been with FWPD for 19 years.

In firing him, the Fort Worth police emphasized accountability and the need to maintain public trust.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is filled with officers who do the job right every day," the department's statement read at the time. "Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

At the time, Martin's attorney criticized the investigation as biased and warned officers that intervening in off‑duty crimes could put their careers at risk.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information become available.