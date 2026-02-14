Monks return to Fort Worth after 15‑week "Walk for Peace"

A group of Buddhist monks who walked from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., spreading a message of peace, returned home Saturday morning.

Thousands of people welcomed them back as they arrived at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth.

The "Walk for Peace" was led by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, who said completing the 15‑week journey was emotional.

"In front of the gate, I was touched, and, emotions by so many people coming out," said Pannakara.

The message behind the walk was simple: peace and mindfulness.

"It is something that people really needed at this time… The more we react, the more we suffer, so our message is to ask people slow down, slow down, look back within. Feel each and every heartbeat. See each and every breath going in and out. That is when peace begins," said Pannakara.

Daily routine and long miles

The group of 19 began the trek in October.

"Every day we start at 4 a.m., we wake up and do our thing, chanting and meditation, and then, about six something, we start to walk. There are days that we walk 20 miles, there's days that we walk 25, there's days that we walk 32 miles," said Pannakara.

Injuries along the way

Along the route, two monks were injured. One was struck by a car near Houston.

"He got his leg amputated, and so he cannot walk anymore, but he's waiting to put the artificial leg in. He did join us in Washington DC," said Pannakara.

The message continues beyond the walk

Thousands followed the journey online, and Pannakara said the work is not finished. He believes anyone can take part in creating peace.

"Today is going to be my peaceful day. Tell the universe that. Tell the universe that today is going to be my peaceful day, so no one in is world can mess it up," said Pannakara.