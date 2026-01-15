Fort Worth mom charged with manslaughter after 1-month-old dies of meth overdose, officials say

A Fort Worth mother has been charged with manslaughter after her 1-month-old child died of a meth overdose, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Police Department began its investigation on July 27, when an unresponsive child was taken to Cook Children's Hospital, where the 1-month-old child was pronounced dead, according to the recently released arrest affidavit.

Family member reports mother's drug use

The sister of the child's mother, Swanietra Cooke, told police that the child had been taken from Cooke when he was born after drugs were detected in the baby's system, the report states. She also told police that Cooke was known to use "mollys," "x," and "uppers."

Detectives later learned that Cooke's older child was the one who found the baby unresponsive in his crib, according to the report. During an interview with police, Cooke confirmed that her 1-month-old child was born with methamphetamines in his system.

In an interview with Child Protective Services on July 27, Cooke admitted to using methamphetamines, saying she began using that past summer due to a breakup. An oral drug swab was conducted she was positive for benzodiazepines and methamphetamines.

On July 30, the child's father told investigators he and Cooke would "get together to use drugs, methamphetamine, and have consensual sex."

Drug paraphernalia found near child's crib

During a consented search of Cooke's Fort Worth home, the detective found two glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. One of the glass pipes was discovered in a side table between the victim's crib and another bed to the right, the report states.

On Aug. 6, detectives interviewed Cooke's older child, who found the baby unresponsive in his crib. He reportedly told investigators that no one smoked around the 1-month-old child, that they smoked in the "back back."

Cooke also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine on Aug. 8.

Toxicology report shows fatal level of meth

Swanietra Cooke Tarrant County Jail

In September, investigators learned that the toxicology reports showed the 1-month-old child had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.

During an Oct. 2 interview, Cooke told investigators that she and her girlfriend slept in the bed to the right of the crib where her 1-month-old child slept, three or four steps away. She told police she had been using methamphetamines for the past year and said that she was the last person to see her 1-month-old child alive when she fed him at 6 or 7 a.m. and put him back in bed.

On Oct. 3, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the child's death a homicide. Cooke was charged with manslaughter on Jan. 12. She was booked into the Tarrant County Jail with a bond of $75,000.