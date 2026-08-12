Fort Worth man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor after months of community concerns

A Fort Worth man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Now, neighbors say they had raised concerns about the suspect months before the deadly shooting.

Aryn Harde, who lives in the Talons Crest Circle neighborhood in northwest Fort Worth, says her family began experiencing what she described as harassment from her neighbor, 24-year-old Jose Escamilla, last October.

Harde said her son was outside when he ran back inside crying, telling her there was a man on the fence yelling at him.

"This neighbor has started harassing us," Harde said. "It started in October."

Harde and other neighbors also documented what they say was Escamilla standing over fences and looking into their yards.

"We call him the creepy man," Harde said. "He's scary. He's very scary."

Neighbors felt "uncomfortable," "violated" before deadly shooting

Neighbors say they also began noticing surveillance cameras positioned around Escamilla's property, including cameras inside pots and in windows that they believed were pointed toward their homes.

Harde said the situation escalated in June when she believes her home security cameras captured Escamilla entering her backyard and shooting a nail gun at one of her cameras.

"Angry, uncomfortable? Violated?" Harde said. "It's awful. It's so awful. And I feel like I can't keep my son safe."

Then, on Aug. 9, Harde said she learned that her next-door neighbor, 44-year-old Rudy Jaramillo, had been shot and killed.

Harde said another neighbor came to her door after the shooting, and she heard sirens throughout the neighborhood.

"It was just so terrifying," she said.

Fort Worth man rode bicycle to kill neighbor, police say

According to Fort Worth police arrest documents, Jaramillo's family captured the shooting on surveillance video.

Investigators said the video shows a suspect wearing dark clothing riding a bicycle up to a vehicle before firing several shots. Police linked the shooting to Escamilla, who, investigators say, was wearing the same clothes and had a similar bike to what was caught on video.

Police said Escamilla told investigators he had been involved in an ongoing dispute with his neighbors, including an argument over neighbors "moving his cameras."

Harde said learning about the shooting left her wondering whether her family could have been targeted.

"It could have been any one of us," she said. "It very likely could have been my husband. It could have been me just walking to the park with my kids."

Harde said she is now considering moving because she no longer feels safe living next door to a man accused of murder.

"I don't even know. It shouldn't have gotten this far. It could have been prevented," she said.

Escamilla is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Escamilla's attorney for comment and has not heard back. A crew also knocked on the family's door seeking comment. The Jaramillo family did not wish to speak at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.