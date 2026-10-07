Fort Worth ISD board president welcomes student letter as district seeks more community feedback

A group of Fort Worth ISD students is calling on state and district leaders to reconsider some changes made during the district's state takeover, and the president of the school board said their voices are welcome.

The open letter, signed by 68 students ranging from second through 12th grade, was addressed to Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata, Gov. Greg Abbott, and parents across the district.

When asked about the letter on Tuesday, Fort Worth ISD Board President Pete Geren praised the effort and said student feedback comes at an important time for the district.

"It was a thoughtful letter," said Geren. "A lot of information, and it's very timely," Geren said. "Right now, we're seeking input. We're seeking input from groups. We didn't hear enough from students. Students fall into that category. So, I welcome input from students. The whole board does, and we hope more students show up at our board meetings."

The comments come as Fort Worth ISD reopens a districtwide survey aimed at gathering feedback from families, teachers, students, and community members about the future direction of the district.

District seeks broader participation

Geren met with CBS News Texas at Diamond Hill Elementary, one of the district's ELEVATE campuses. The school recently improved from a "D" to an "A" rating in Texas Education Agency accountability scores.

District leaders chose the campus in part because they want to increase engagement from families in that community.

According to Geren, Fort Worth ISD received about 3,000 responses during the first round of the survey. The district serves more than 60,000 students.

To boost participation, board members spent time at school car lines and campuses last month, speaking directly with parents and encouraging them to complete the survey.

Concerns raised about survey representation

Some parents and community members questioned whether the initial survey results accurately reflected the district's population. Critics noted that many responses came from white families in a district where the majority of students are from minority backgrounds.

Geren acknowledged that some neighborhoods and school communities were underrepresented and said district leaders are working to reach a broader cross-section of families.

The district is partnering with community organizations, including the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs, to encourage more participation.

"There were neighborhoods and communities in high school pyramids that weren't represented to the degree we want them to be," Geren said. "Our effort at the carpool lines, that was outreach to try to generate more input in those communities. So, we're going out and doing everything we can to generate more participation."

Survey open through Oct. 25

Fort Worth ISD's stakeholder survey is now open through Oct. 25 in English and Spanish.

The survey asks families and community members to weigh in on what's working, what isn't working, and what values should guide the district moving forward as the state takeover continues.