Man killed in rollover crash on westbound I‑30 in Fort Worth, authorities say

A man died Thursday after being ejected in a single‑vehicle rollover crash on westbound Interstate 30 just past University Drive, Fort Worth police said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m.

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation showed emergency crews in the westbound lanes as vehicles were diverted around the scene.

The Fort Worth Police Department's traffic investigative unit is looking into the crash.

Additional details have not yet been released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.