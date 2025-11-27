Fort Worth HOPE Center helps families in need during the holidays

As the holidays approach, many North Texans are feeling the strain of a difficult year. To help meet that need, the CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving campaign, in partnership with Tom Thumb Albertsons, is donating $1,000 a day to food banks and pantries across the area.

On Thanksgiving Day, that support went to the Fort Worth HOPE Center in Kennedale, helping them continue to feed and support families in the community.

The Fort Worth HOPE Center has served the North Texas community for more than 20 years, with a mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope. They distribute food boxes to families in need. This week for Thanksgiving, the organization provided 800 boxes.

Last year alone, the HOPE Center distributed more than 360,000 food boxes, relying heavily on volunteers like Jarred Howard, who now gives back to the neighborhood where he grew up.

"To be able to give back in any way that I can. I do a lot of community outreach, so this is a great avenue to be able to do that," Howard said.

In addition, the Fort Worth HOPE Center recently just moved to Kennedale and is in need of funding to purchase a freezer they had to leave at their old location.

"This year we are looking to raise about 200 thousand dollars to install a new cooler and freezer. This is a significant piece of equipment for our organization to be sustained," said Donna Taylor, executive director of the Fort Worth Hope Center.

The $1,000 donation will help the center continue its mission of keeping North Texans happy and healthy through the holidays.

"Our donations mean everything to us. Whether it be money, or canned goods. One thousand dollars makes a significant impact within our organization, and we are able to continue our mission and feed those in need." Taylor said.

