Watch CBS News
Crime

Fort Worth homicide suspect found sleeping in park

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Friday Morning Headlines, April 15th, 2022 03:22

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth homicide suspect was arrested after being found asleep in a White Settlement park early Monday morning, police said.

At around 1 a.m. April 11, an officer was patrolling a city park when he saw an occupied vehicle parked in the area.

Upon further investigation, the officer noticed two men asleep inside the car along with multiple firearms and drugs in plain view. Officials said he then called for additional officers and conducted a felony traffic stop on the car. 

Drugs and two handguns were recovered, one of which was reported stolen.   

Both men had warrants for their arrests, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. One was also wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Jan. 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, police said.

Neither of their identities have been made public at this time. However, police said they don't believe the men have ties to White Settlement.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 10:51 AM CDT

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.