Gas leak forces evacuation of Fort Worth neighborhood

The Fort Worth Fire Department is evacuating people from nearly 100 acres of the city due to a gas leak, the department said.

According to a post on social media, the gas leak is at the intersection of South Main Street and West Leuda Street, which is between Downtown Fort Worth and JPS Hospital.

Firefighters are evacuating everyone in the area bounded by Pennsylvania Avenue, Jennings Street, Crawford Street and Rosedale Street, and Fort Worth PD officers are blocking roads in the area, according the post from just before noon on Monday.

"We ask that everyone please avoid this area and allow first responders plenty of room to evacuate the businesses in an orderly and organized fashion," the post said.

The impacted area is a mix of industrial areas and apartment buildings, with some restaurants and other businesses as well.

CBS News Texas Chopper video from the scene shows Atmos Energy personnel and Fort Worth fire trucks in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

