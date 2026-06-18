Fort Worth Fire's new bike EMS team beats the heat and the crowds

We aren't even into the teeth of summer, but temperatures are already soaring. On Thursday, the "feels like" readings climbed well into the triple digits.

Fort Worth Fire Department is making sure it's ready for both the heat and the crowds.

Sundance Square has been packed with fans attending World Cup watch parties, creating challenges for traditional emergency responders as they navigate dense crowds in extreme heat.

But Fort Worth Fire has assembled a team of elite firefighters trained to respond quickly in situations where maneuverability is key.

"We're agile, and we can navigate those tight crowds," said Mackey Hermosillo, the bike team coordinator, Fort Worth Fire Department.

Specialized unit built for tight spaces

As summer temperatures rise and futbol fever spreads, the department's new bike EMS team is positioned to ease concerns during emergencies.

"We can get into these dense populated situations that nobody else can get into, ambulances can't access, but we can," said Hermosillo.

With visitors arriving from around the world, the team's need is even greater.

"You've got to think of these different countries from all over the place; they don't know what 100-degree temperatures feel like," said Craig Trojacecek, Fort Worth Fire Department.

Rigorous training for elite responders

Sixty firefighters entered the training program; only 32 made the final cut. The process began with a 10‑mile ride in the heat.

"Then we do an obstacle course, we have to be able to carry our bike up and down stairs, and then perform CPR if that arises. After all that, we still have to do our job," said Hermosillo.

Heat, long hours and real‑time rescues

The unit faces the same heat challenges as everyone else — plus a few unique ones.

"The heat is always a challenge, always a challenge. And sitting on a saddle for 10-12 hours a day is... It hurts in certain places," said Hermosillo.

Despite that, the team has already been saving lives.

"The USA game was impressive, great turnout, excitement, every goal, everyone was excited to be here, and we were right in the middle of it, and we had a couple calls right in the middle of that game, and we were able to help immediately," said Hermosillo.

How to get help during watch parties

If you're at a watch party and need assistance, calling 911 will dispatch the bike team to your location. You can also wave them down directly – they'll come over and take care of you.