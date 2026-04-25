Fort Worth woman opens up about ongoing elderly exploitation investigation: "I thought he was helping me"

An investigation that the Fort Worth Police Department said began as a stolen vehicle parts case has now expanded, as an elderly woman shares her story with CBS News Texas.

The department shared on Thursday that it was asking for help identifying potential victims of financial exploitation tied to 24-year-old Cartaveion Demarcus Holmon, also known by the nickname "Tank". Fort Worth Police believe Holmon may have used deceptive sales practices related to residential solar panel services and vehicle transactions, including allegedly placing cars in victims' names without their full knowledge or consent.

"I thought he was helping me"

The woman CBS News Texas spoke to wished to only be identified as Kathy. She agreed to discuss her near financial ruin in exchange for not using her last name.

"Altogether, they took me from, including the house, I'd say they took me over for like $150,000," Kathy said.

Kathy and her husband, a Vietnam veteran, bought solar panels for their home. Kathy is a retired dishwasher and lives with a learning disability. She said the investment into the panels was about $60,000.

But the panels never worked. Instead, Kathy said the sales representative brought on Holman, the owner of Holmon's Solar LLC, to try to resolve her issue. Kathy said Holmon didn't fix it.

"I had lost all my food and stuff over there," she said, "so Tank came and said that he can switch and try to fix the situation. Instead, that wasn't the case."

Kathy said Holman told her she had made multiple payments of $1,500 to the sales representative. Then, Kathy said, Holmon told her he supposed wanted to help her with her credit. She said she trusted him because she allowed Holman in her home.

"I thought he was helping me to get my credit straight. But that, that didn't happen," she said.

Problems pile up

Instead, Kathy said Holmon reportedly took her to four different places, supposedly to address issues with credit cards on her report. Kathy did admit she had some credit cards, but not as many as the ones she started getting bills for. She also started reportedly getting bills for other things in her name: RVs, loans, and four vehicles.

That didn't add up for Kathy; she told CBS News Texas she doesn't know how to drive.

"I tried to drive. I hit my neighbor across the street. I ran into their house," she said.

Kathy said she was heartbroken, not just because her bank account was bleeding from fraud. She also faced a lien placed on her home of 25 years, and was just $6,000 away from paying off the $51,600 home loan. The damage to her credit was so bad, Kathy said she almost couldn't find a place to live.

"They ran my credit, and it was in the red," she said. "We barely got this apartment with [her husband's] name."

Kathy is now trying to fix her credit.

Charges filed in the case

Fort Worth Police said they arrested Holmon on a charge of exploitation of the elderly. Investigators also said four victims were linked to his case already; three more have popped up since Thursday, April 23, 2026, and police believe there may be more victims. A review of Homon's Facebook page reveals that he reportedly was once a first responder and is tied to a Fort Worth church as a member of the worship team.

The department asks anyone who thinks that they may be a victim to call Detective Crain at 817-392-4414.

CBS News Texas found that Holmon's Solar LLC still has an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau, but was not an accredited business by the group.