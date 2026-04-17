Three arrested in killing of Fort Worth teen shot inside his bedroom, police say

Fort Worth police have arrested three suspects in the shooting death of 15-year-old Prince Washington, who was gunned down inside his bedroom while talking to his girlfriend in the early morning hours of April 2.

Authorities say the shots were fired from outside the home.

Todaireyun Que'Mar Clark, 17 Tarrant County Jail

Arrested in connection with the teen's death – after bullets tore through the walls of his home on Glenbrook Lane – were 19-year-old Kamron Dominic Lampkin, 20-year-old Cesar Andres Horton, and 17-year-old Todaireyun Que'Mar Clark, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody in Collin County and the third in Fort Worth, police said in a news release Friday.

Kamron Dominic Lampkin, 19 Tarrant County Jail

According to court documents, the three were sitting in a red Honda near Prince Washington's home before the shooting. Horton made a U-turn and stopped in front of the residence with the headlights off, and Clark allegedly got out and fired toward the home before all three fled in the car, the documents reveal.

"He was on the telephone with his girlfriend when that happened," his father, James Washington, recently told CBS News Texas.

His father said the teen stumbled out of his room moments later.

"He came out of his room bleeding, saying, 'I've been hit.' He collapsed on the floor," he said.

Cesar Andres Horton, 20 Tarrant County Jail

Prince Washington was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"A great kid. When I say a great kid, great. 'Yes, sir. No, sir. Yes, ma'am. No, ma'am.' Loved the Lord. Very respectful," James Washington said.

Prince Washington was a student at South Hills High School and a standout basketball player. His father said he had big dreams and a bright future.

"This is something that he didn't deserve," his father said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.