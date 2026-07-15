Several people detained after deadly Fort Worth shooting, police say

An investigation has been launched after Fort Worth Police say a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night.

The department said it happened along the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane in east Fort Worth, near Ederville Road and Sandy Lane, around 11:40 p.m. Officers said they arrived and found a man lying on the ground in a parking lot, apparently shot at least one time. While first responders did provide medical aid, police said he died at the scene shortly after midnight.

Fort Worth Police said several people at the scene were detained.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will publicly identify the victim once the next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-8477.