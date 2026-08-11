Fort Worth weighs moratorium and new rules as data center projects spark neighborhood concerns

Fort Worth City Council members are preparing to vote on three items that could shape the future of data centers in the city.

One proposal would adopt a 90‑day moratorium, another would determine whether to establish a data center committee, and a third would outline potential new requirements for future facilities.

If approved, the moratorium would temporarily pause new data center proposals in Fort Worth. It would not affect projects already approved, including the Black Mountain Energy development. But Sue Weston, owner of Weston Gardens, told CBS News Texas the project threatens the peace and serenity of her historic property.

"It means peace, it means serenity," Weston said. "We love to share it with other people. We have lots of parties, weddings, sometimes people come out here when they have cancer, they're dying, and they're terminal, and they just want some peace."

Weston and her late husband purchased the more than 100‑year‑old property in 1984. Located in south Fort Worth, it has since been designated historic. Weston fears that tranquility could soon be harder to find once the Black Mountain Energy data center is built behind her gardens.

Neighbors fear environmental and economic fallout

"What's it going to do to the birds? Am I going to lose revenue from the weddings and things that we've developed over the years to pay for a lot of the improvements to keep up the walls?" she said. "The cooling systems from the data centers and stuff – the vibrations will just end up cracking all the rocks."

Earlier this year, the zoning commission approved the Black Mountain Energy project. Councilmember Chris Nettles, who represents the district, supports the development.

"We don't believe that it's going to affect the garden," Nettles said.

Nettles told CBS News Texas that there will be a 300‑foot buffer between the gardens and the data center. He said the 90‑day moratorium under consideration would not affect the timeline of the Black Mountain Energy project.

"So we cannot go back from zoning and say, 'oh, we decided not to allow Black Mountain to build that data center,' after we unanimously voted for it a year and a half ago," Nettles said. "If Black Mountain decides not to develop, then that would be on Black Mountain. They do have to get their site plan approved."

Nettles said any changes to the developer's site plan could increase the buffer between the facility and the garden. Weston said she plans to continue fighting, not only for her property but for the surrounding community.

"This is their resources, their water, it's just not an environmentally sound thing," Weston said. "It's going to affect all of us."

The Black Mountain Energy site plans will be discussed at a city council meeting on Aug. 25. If the council approves the moratorium, it would go into effect in December. Residents and local environmental groups rallied outside Fort Worth City Hall ahead of Tuesday's meeting.