Fort Worth councilman arrested on DWI charge, records show

A Fort Worth City Council member was arrested early Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Councilman Michael Crain was booked into the Tarrant County Jail after a DPS trooper made the arrest, records show.

Crain represents District 3, which includes much of Fort Worth's southwest side.

Michael Crain Tarrant County Jail

Officials have not commented yet

Crain's office and the DPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.