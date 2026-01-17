Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth councilman arrested on DWI charge, records show

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

A Fort Worth City Council member was arrested early Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Councilman Michael Crain was booked into the Tarrant County Jail after a DPS trooper made the arrest, records show.

Crain represents District 3, which includes much of Fort Worth's southwest side.

michael-crain.jpg
Michael Crain Tarrant County Jail

Officials have not commented yet

Crain's office and the DPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue