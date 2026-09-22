Fort Worth barber accused of sexually assaulting child at business, police say

A Fort Worth barber is accused of sexually assaulting a child at his own barbershop earlier this month. Police are investigating to determine whether there are additional victims.

On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police announced the arrest of Hugo Jimenez Rodriguez. The department said he is accused of assaulting a child at Salon Hugo, located at 4075 East Lancaster Avenue. The incident in question reportedly happened on Friday, Sept. 4.

Jimenez Rodriguez is now charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

As the investigation continues, Fort Worth Police say there may be more victims, particularly among Spanish-speaking youth. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim is asked to call Detective Lopez at 682-382-1509. The department says resources and support are available to those who choose to come forward.