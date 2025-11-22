Watch CBS News
Local News

Convicted felon arrested after trying to rob same Fort Worth bank again, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Nine years after robbing a Fort Worth bank and serving time in federal prison, a convicted felon returned to the same branch this week and tried again – only to be arrested once more.

Police say Christopher McKay, 43, was booked on aggravated robbery and local warrants after walking into a bank around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, claiming he had a handgun and demanding money.

Suspect fled but was caught

McKay's attempted robbery failed. He fled on foot, and officers located him nearby and arrested him, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

mckay.jpg
Christopher McKay, 43 Fort Worth Police Department

History of same bank robbery

Authorities say McKay served seven years in prison after attempting to get off with loot from the same bank nearly a decade earlier.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue