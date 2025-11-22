Convicted felon arrested after trying to rob same Fort Worth bank again, authorities say

Nine years after robbing a Fort Worth bank and serving time in federal prison, a convicted felon returned to the same branch this week and tried again – only to be arrested once more.

Police say Christopher McKay, 43, was booked on aggravated robbery and local warrants after walking into a bank around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, claiming he had a handgun and demanding money.

Suspect fled but was caught

McKay's attempted robbery failed. He fled on foot, and officers located him nearby and arrested him, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Christopher McKay, 43 Fort Worth Police Department

History of same bank robbery

Authorities say McKay served seven years in prison after attempting to get off with loot from the same bank nearly a decade earlier.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.