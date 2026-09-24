2 women found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Fort Worth apartment, police say

Two women were found dead inside a Fort Worth apartment on Wednesday following an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, at about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a welfare-check call at an apartment complex on Presidio Vista Drive just west of I-35W. When they arrived, a family member said they attempted to reach a relative at the apartment after last speaking to them the night before.

Out of concern, and when no one answered the door, the family member called the police, FWPD said.

Through a window, an officer could see what appeared to be a dead person inside the residence, police said. Officers then forced their way in and found two women dead. Police confirmed they were related.

Officers also found a gun "in the vicinity of the younger adult female," according to a news release.

FWPD said it was an isolated incident and, despite believing it was a murder-suicide, homicide investigators will make that determination.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and release the women's identities.