Fort Hood will be redesignated as Fort Cavazos on May 9

FORT HOOD (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Hood will officially change its name to Fort Cavazos on May 9, officials announced Friday.

The new name honors General Richard Edward Cavazos, a Texas-born Korean and Vietnam war hero. Fort Hood is one of nine U.S. Army bases being redesignated to remove names that honor or commemorate Confederate officials.

Cavazos was born on Jan. 31, 1929 in Kingsville. His parents were Lauro and Thomasa Quintanilla Cavazos. Lauro, his father, was a World War I veteran and later became a foreman at a King Ranch division.

In 1951, Cavazos joined the army and completed basic officer training in Fort Benning, Georgia. He was deployed to Korea, where he served as the platoon leader of E Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, which was primarily made up of Spanish-speaking soldiers from Puerto Rico. While in Korea, he earned a Silver Star and a Distinguished Service Cross.

Two years later, Cavazos returned to the U.S. and was assigned to Fort Hood. After reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel, Cavazos was deployed to Vietnam in 1967. He was awarded a second Distinguished Service Cross for his leadership there.

Cavazos became the first Hispanic person to be promoted to brigadier general in the U.S. Army in 1976. He was promoted to four-star general in 1982, becoming the first Hispanic person to reach that rank as well.

In 1982, Cavazos retired from the army after 33 years of service. He lived in San Antonio for another 33 years and is credited with mentoring many commanders. He died on Oct. 29, 2017.