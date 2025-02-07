Two critically injured, two in custody after shooting near Forney schools, authorities say

FORNEY – Gunfire erupted between occupants in a vehicle and pedestrians near Forney schools, leaving two people critically injured and prompting a school lockdown, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. near Windmill Farms Boulevard and Reeder Road, where Brown Middle School is located.

Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson said the incident began as an altercation between people in a white car and people walking along Chisholm Trail near Spyglass Drive. Gunfire was exchanged, and the white vehicle drove off and stopped at Brown Middle School, Johnson said.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Johnson said.

Two suspects are now in custody, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

"No incidents occurred inside our campuses," Forney ISD said in a statement to parents.

North Forney High School, Brown Middle School, Smith Intermediate, Dewberry Elementary, Blackburn Elementary, and Forney Learning Academy were placed in secure status. According to Forney ISD's website, this means exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the campuses, but business inside continues as usual.

Just after 3 p.m., the district informed parents that the secure status had been removed at five campuses: North Forney, Smith, Dewberry, Blackburn, and Forney Learning Academy. Later, Brown Middle School was cleared.

"We will begin early dismissal of students from Brown at this time," the district announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. "Student walkers will be released at their regular time of 4 p.m.

"Bus routes may be slightly delayed. Staff will remain on campus with students through the dismissal process. Thank you for your understanding as we work to get students home safely."

The Kaufman County Criminal Investigative Division and Texas Rangers are on the scene for the investigation.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available," the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said.