Forney police search for 2 suspects after fatal shooting, residents asked to stay inside

Forney residents are being asked to stay inside their homes as police search for two suspects in a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Officials said police were called to a shooting inside a home in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. One person was found dead and police said the initial investigation suggests the attack was targeted.

There are currently two suspects, police said, last seen near the Eagle Ridge, Van Buren, Cisco area. Officials describe the first suspect as a Black man, 6'-6'1" tall and wearing all black clothing. The second suspect is described as a tall, lighter-skinned Black man, wearing a gray shirt and a black mask.

Police said the suspects may have been able to flee the area in a vehicle immediately after the deadly shooting.

"We ask residents in the area to remain vigilant, stay in your residence, and do not come near the scene while police are investigating the scene," Forney police said in a statement.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.