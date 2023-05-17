Watch CBS News
Local News

Forney police searching for suspects involved in pin pad skimming at 7-11

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, May 16th, 2023
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, May 16th, 2023 03:00

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Forney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying suspects who were involved with pin pad skimming.

There were two cases involving pin pad skimmers installed at two 7-11 locations in Forney – one at 100 E. US Highway 80 and one at 1340 N. FM 548.

Police say they are actively working leads to help identify the suspects.

forney-711.jpg
If you have information about the suspects, contact the Forney Police Department. Forney Police Department

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity on debit/credit card transactions that may have taken place at these 7-11 locations.

If you have information about the suspects, contact the Forney Police Department, 972-552-6620.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.