Forney police searching for suspects involved in pin pad skimming at 7-11
FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Forney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying suspects who were involved with pin pad skimming.
There were two cases involving pin pad skimmers installed at two 7-11 locations in Forney – one at 100 E. US Highway 80 and one at 1340 N. FM 548.
Police say they are actively working leads to help identify the suspects.
The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity on debit/credit card transactions that may have taken place at these 7-11 locations.
If you have information about the suspects, contact the Forney Police Department, 972-552-6620.
