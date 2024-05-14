Forney police: Still no signs of man who fled crash scene

FORNEY – Police are still pursuing leads in an effort to locate Waid Robison, who they say left the scene of a crash in Forney last month.

Robison, 22, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on April 21 around 6 a.m. on Highway 80 near FM 460. After the crash, police say he fled the scene on foot.

It still isn't clear what caused the crash.

For days following the crash, several North Texas law enforcement agencies helped Forney police with the search for Robison, including Dallas Fire-Rescue assisting with underwater operations.

That search has since transitioned from rescue to recovery, focusing efforts on retrieving Robison, or potenially his remains. Forney police say there are no new updates in the search but all leads are being looked into.

Forney police said that once water levels become more manageable, volunteers will continue searching the river.

If you have information about Robisons' whereabouts, contact local authorities.