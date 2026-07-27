Forney identifies suspects in deadly shooting as rapid growth raises safety concerns

Monday, Forney police identified two teen suspects tied to a deadly Sunday neighborhood shooting — violence that is raising concern about the population surge.

Eldren Franklin and so many others found what they were looking for in fast-growing Forney's Eagle Ridge neighborhood: new houses, new grocery stores and shops.

But the neighborhood wasn't the only thing growing. One block from Franklin's home is Forney's first homicide of the year.

Forney police identify two murder suspects

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Erma Qualls, was shot and killed on Sunday. Forney police have identified 18-year-old Jakub Lavon East-Walker and 19-year-old Mysiah Dymond Clark as murder suspects. The shooting is deemed a targeted act, but it's too close for residents like Franklin.

"One of the main points: who are the residents moving into the community?" Franklin said. "That's a main concern."

"The issue is the growth of the city, growing at a faster pace than we can keep up with," said Forney Police Chief Carrie White.

Neighbors question safety as Forney grows

White says the residential violence was an isolated act, but as Forney grows, safety concerns also rise.

"Unfortunately, the added population will bring some of these things to our city, but my job is to make sure we have enough resources to address those problems," White said.

Even the small-town feel of Forney's old town downtown has changed with a population of over 30,000," said White. "Burglaries, theft, they are up. But, deadly violence remains rare."

Franklin says Forney's growth is expected, but he believes more could be done to find who is moving here. Both murder suspects have criminal histories.