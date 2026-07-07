Former Texas Tech professor pleads guilty after prosecutors say he used supply chain expertise to run fentanyl network

He once taught students how to manage supply chains, but prosecutors say a former Texas Tech professor used that same knowledge to run an illegal fentanyl network. Now, he's pleaded guilty in a case involving deadly drugs, prostitution and at least eight overdoses, according to federal prosecutors and court documents.

Federal prosecutors say Daniel Taylor, 51, used his background as a marketing and supply chain management professor to help build what they describe as his own illegal drug network. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

"Taylor utilized his education and background in supply chain management to build and operate his own supply chain of dangerous narcotics in the Lubbock area, primarily dealing out of the Executive Inn," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould.

Tylor (left) and a female (right) inside convenience store

According to court documents, investigators say Taylor sold multiple types of fentanyl, including a pink-colored product prosecutors say was mixed with fentanyl and bromazolam and marketed with a "pink flamingo" theme.

"With his pink flamingo and ghost branding of fentanyl, he also drugged prostitutes to fuel his own sexual desires," Raybould said. "I expect — and we will certainly be asking for-a severe prison sentence to hold him accountable for the harm he caused our community."

Authorities say the investigation began after they received information that a Texas Tech professor was allegedly distributing fentanyl. Agents later tracked Taylor's movements and say they witnessed suspected drug transactions.

Prosecutors say one person overdosed after receiving fentanyl linked to Taylor and required emergency medical care, including several days on a ventilator.

Search of professor's home leads to fentanyl, packaging materials, "flamingo-related" paraphernalia

During a search of Taylor's home, investigators say they found suspected fentanyl, a heat-sealer, multiple clear and pink plastic baggies, and a handwritten note describing the recipe for "flamingo," which was indicated to be 60% "ghost" fentanyl powder and "8mg bromazoloam per point (appx. 2 Xanax bars). "Ghost" is slang used to market specific batches or variants of illicitly made fentanyl.

Inside a Pelican case, agents found numerous containers of suspected fentanyl powder, baggies with stickers of scissors on them containing a white powdery substance.

Agents also located a pink container with several doses of Narcan.

Flamingo-related paraphernalia included small flamingo stickers, keychains, and pink envelopes. Inside the kitchen, agents found a sign with cartoon flamingos holding cocktails.

Court documents also allege Taylor provided drugs to women in exchange for sex and that investigators identified multiple overdoses connected to fentanyl he supplied.

Taylor remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison and a possible $5 million fine, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the DEA and local law enforcement agencies through the Texas Anti-Gang Center and Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.