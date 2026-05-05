Former Godley police chief faces new sexual assault charges in widening racketeering probe

Former Godley Police Chief Matthew Cantrell is facing new charges, including sexual assault, after investigators say a woman came forward with allegations that span several years while he was in law enforcement.

Cantrell was already in the Johnson County Detention Center on charges of prostitution promotion and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Johnson and Somervell County district attorney investigators, working with Fort Worth, Azle, and Pelican Bay police, added additional charges on Tuesday.

Jail records show two counts of sexual assault and another count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The new allegations come as prosecutors continue a widening prostitution and racketeering investigation that has already led to the arrests of five others, including Michael and Ashley Ketcherside, former Godley officer Solomon Omotoya, and former Sgt. Jeremy Jacob Arbuthnot.

Affidavit details early encounters

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas shows a woman claims she met Cantrell at a local gas station in 2012 after a door to her home was found open. The alleged victim said she asked him to investigate.

The affidavit says Cantrell, who allegedly got the woman's cellphone number during his check of her home, began sending her text messages a few nights later. The affidavit says unwelcome advances also began. The victim allegedly told investigators she became the target of indecent assault, sexual harassment, unwanted sexual advances, and eventually sexual assault. She said the alleged behavior went on for years.

Victim describes harassment and intimidation

Investigators said the alleged victim recalled Cantrell texting her an X‑ray picture of what was supposed to be his penis.

The woman said she had to endure the former chief driving by her home and shining his police light into her window. The affidavit said she allegedly had to go to the police department, where he would question her about a divorce, fondle her backside, and make her sit on his lap.

According to the affidavit, the woman also claimed Cantrell would make his officers conduct unnecessary traffic stops on her. He reportedly claimed she was an informant. The alleged victim said she was not.

Investigators said Cantrell would ask the woman to sexually gratify him. The alleged victim described what she called a feeling of dread. The court document said she felt compelled to comply with Cantrell's requests at his home in Burleson in July 2016. Cantrell now lives in Godley.

Mother charged with misuse of information

Cantrell's mother, Regina Cantrell, was also arrested on a third‑degree felony charge of misuse of official information.

The affidavit said that when the district attorney's office and investigators were executing a search warrant at the former chief's home, Cantrell allegedly mentioned that his mother had checked whether warrants existed for him and his wife. The arrest document said Regina Cantrell is a Johnson County correctional officer.

CBS News Texas requested her position and time of employment from Johnson County. The sheriff's office said she had been with the office for 2 years and 9 months as a kitchen worker. In a statement, the JCSO said she was no longer employed by the county.

Investigators allege improper database access

Investigators allege she had access to a system capable of tracking court dockets, arrests, active warrants, and jail information without a search‑history audit trail. According to investigators, when they asked his mother, she said she was pretending to give her son information to make him feel better.

The affidavit said investigators searched the woman's text messages on March 16, March 26, and April 2 to find alleged evidence.

"Can you check to see if I have a warrant. I'm just checking because I have a meeting today with my probation officer," Matthew Cantrell allegedly texted.

"Ok." "What time?" "Checked no warrant."

Five others arrested in probe