Ex-Fort Hood soldier convicted in Texas sexual abuse case involving two underage girls, federal prosecutors say

A federal jury in Waco found a former U.S. Army soldier guilty of nine charges tied to the sexual abuse and exploitation of two underage girls, prosecutors said.

Jordan Anthony Pearce, 30, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, faced 10 counts, including abusive sexual contact, sexual abuse of a minor, production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, and other offenses involving sexually explicit material.

Jurors convicted Pearce on nine of those charges. He was acquitted of the count accusing him of transporting a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Pearce will be sentenced at a later date.

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Prosecutors said the abuse involving the first girl occurred while Pearce was stationed at Fort Hood. She was 11 when authorities say the abuse started at his residence.

The girl eventually told a friend and later disclosed the allegations to school officials and law enforcement, prosecutors said. During a forensic interview in Bell County in April 2023, she said Pearce had warned her that others would not believe her if she came forward.

According to prosecutors, investigators interviewed a second girl who said Pearce abused her over several years, beginning when she was 13 and continuing until she was 16. The abuse occurred at Pearce's home and at other locations.

Authorities said they examined the second girl's cellphone and recovered communications involving Pearce, as well as a sexually explicit video that prosecutors said he had asked her to make.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Pearce in April 2025. He was taken into custody the following month.

The Department of the Army's Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information be released.