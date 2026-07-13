Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa to launch campaign for Dallas mayor, prioritizing housing and underserved communities

Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael "Doc" Hinojosa is launching a campaign for Dallas mayor, becoming one of the first high-profile candidates to enter the 2027 race.

He is Dallas-raised, a graduate of the school system he led twice.

"I want everybody to be as proud of Dallas as I am, and it can be done," Hinojosa said, sitting in the foyer of the north central Dallas high-rise, which he calls home.

The residence is a 10-minute drive from the Oak Cliff house his parents purchased when he was a child, and a few miles from the city rec centers and schools he attended.

"I played ball at Cummings Recreation Center, North Hampton Park, Redbird, at Kidd Springs. "Those parks saved me," he said.

As superintendent of the Dallas independent school district, Hinojosa led the public education system with 10,000 employees and a budget as large as the city of Fort Worth, over $1 billion. While he was superintendent, Dallas ISD graduation rates increased, dropout rates decreased, and in four years, the number of failing schools went from 43 to 4.

Now, he wants to lead the city of Dallas as mayor.

Former Dallas ISD leader outlines priorities for Dallas

Hinojosa plans to lead "listening sessions" for the next year in every Dallas council district to galvanize voter support.

Hinojosa is focusing his campaign on three areas: economic growth, improving city services, parks and streets and public safety downtown.

"I want to grow all communities, especially the underserved, whether it's downtown, whether it's south Dallas," said Hinojosa. "A lot of people don't even know Brockbank in Bachman Lake. But they need a lot of help, all communities."

The development of downtown, including changes for Dallas City Hall and even moving Dallas to a mayor as the top executive form of government, is one of Hinojosa's campaign issues.

"From classrooms to boardrooms, I have spent my career focused on results, accountability and service. This campaign will be about listening to Dallas residents, strengthening neighborhoods and building a city where opportunity reaches every corner of Dallas," Hinojosa said. "From Oak Cliff to Oak Lawn, and from Downtown to Deep Ellum, our city's greatest strength is its people. Dallas deserves leadership that understands how to bring communities together, keep our communities safe, make Dallas more affordable, face complex challenges head-on, and expand opportunity for every family."

"Dr. Hinojosa has been thinking about this for a long time," said SMU political science professor Cal Jillson.

Jillson says Hinojosa's name recognition alone is an advantage for now.

"Hinojosa is smart to be out front," said Jillson. "Ben Abbott, an attorney, has been talking about making this race. Half a dozen or more others will make it as well. These are early days."

2027 Dallas mayor's race begins to take shape

Early is the word for an election that comes in November of next year. Hinojosa, a son of the city, could be one of 10 candidates, according to Jillson. He officially kicks off his campaign on Tuesday.

"Dallas shaped my life, my career and my commitment to public service," Hinojosa said in a statement. "I am running for mayor because I believe our city is at a critical inflection point and needs strong, proven leadership now more than ever. When I took over as superintendent of Dallas ISD, our education system was failing our children. By the time I stepped aside, we had built a program that was on track to give our kids one of the best educations in Texas. As your next mayor, we will turn our city around and make it THE best place to raise a family in all of Texas."

Current Dallas mayor, Eric Johnson, was first elected mayor in 2019 and is currently serving his second four-year term after running unopposed in 2023. His term expires in 2027. Johnson has previously denied he would run for higher office and insisted he is continuing to serve in the city's top job. Several months ago, he posted on X following a story in the Dallas Morning News that reported on speculation swirling around City Hall that the mayor may soon resign to run for higher office.