Former Allen firefighters' union president sentenced for fraud, stealing union funds

The former president of the Allen Firefighters Association has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting he stole from the union he once led, using its funds for personal travel and luxury items before trying to cover it up, federal prosecutors said.

Jeremy Painkin, 42, of Frisco, was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison on Wednesday and ordered to pay more than $108,000 in restitution.

Painkin was the president of the Allen Professional Firefighters Association from 2017 until he resigned in October 2023 after an investigation into the union's finances, according to court documents.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas, the investigation revealed that Painkin made several personal purchases with the funds of the organization under his control. Those purchases included expensive clothing, travel, tickets to various venues, fuel, food, and online retailers.

After the fraudulent purchases were discovered, prosecutors say that Painkin attempted to hide them by giving "false statements" to various union members.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William R. Tatum.