Flower Mound man accused of shooting stepfather multiple times during family argument, police say

A family argument inside a Flower Mound home ended with a man shooting his stepfather multiple times, leaving the victim in serious but stable condition, police said Wednesday.

Derek Jordan Cassel, 24, of Flower Mound, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm – individual/habitation), according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

Derek Jordan Cassel, 24, of Flower Mound Flower Mound Police Department

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of Justin Road after the shooting was reported inside the residence following the verbal family altercation, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Medical City Denton. Cassel, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

At least one round entered a neighboring residence, though no injuries were reported.

The case is being investigated by the Flower Mound Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's tip line at (972) 874-3307.