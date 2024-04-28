Flood watch, other weather alerts continue for North Texas Sunday

NORTH TEXAS — It was a huge rain Sunday morning a line of strong storms pushed over North Texas. The rain was last to leave our eastern counties Sunday morning, which helps damper the severe threat a tad for later Sunday.

We are watching everything east of the I-35 corridor for severe weather development Sunday afternoon.

There is a confirmed tornado on the ground on the border of Limestone and Freestone counties, moving northeast at 35 mph. It will cross I-45 at roughly 3:30 p.m.

These areas had a cold rain going across the entire morning. Look at temperatures at 1 p.m., it'll be in the low 70s in most locations. This won't keep the storms from forming but will help keep them from getting severe.

First Alert futurecast continues to show storms quickly developing by 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. We'll watch for the severe threat.

Given the instability in the atmosphere Sunday, all threats of severe weather continue.

Please pay attention to the flood watch. With the heavy rain just this morning, any areas that experience heavy rain again Sunday afternoon will likely go into flood warning.

Golf is on CBS Sunday afternoon, we will broadcast it on both KTVT (CBS11) and KTXA (Channel 21) starting at 2 p.m. until its over later today. We'll cut in on KTVT if conditions warrant, letting you know what the threat is and where. We won't be on KTVT very long, we'll be asking you to join us on cbsnewstexas.com or Pluto TV for continued coverage. If your home is in the path of the threat, turn to your phone or internet to keep posted.

We are expecting yet more storms and heavy rain by the middle of the week.