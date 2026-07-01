As five officers killed in 2016 are honored, current officers and workers should be remembered too, Dallas Police Association leader says

Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease says as Dallas prepares to honor the five officers killed in the July 7, 2016, ambush, City Hall should also remember the officers and employees still serving.

CBS News Texas

"It's about honoring the fallen by the way that we're handling matters today," Pease said. "The way that we're taking care of our officers today."

As the City of Dallas works to close a growing budget shortfall, three mandatory furlough days have been set for employees – July 10, Sept. 4, and Sept. 28.

Pease says while sworn officers won't be required to take furlough days, they'll still feel the impact.

"Our crime scene technicians, they're civilian," he said. "When me and my partner arrive at jail with somebody that's under arrest, we hand them off to the civilian who waits with them. I have to wait with my arrestee in the line. Now you're talking an additional two hours before I get back out in the street."

He questions why employees are being asked to sacrifice while the city continues discussing major projects.

"We're spending $3 million to go look for a new City Hall," he said. "We're spending money on deck parks. I get that that money is private funds and all that, but any money spent in this city is going to have city money tied to it."

Pease says he understands the city manager has a responsibility to balance the budget, but argues this comes down to priorities, priorities he says Dallas residents have already made clear.

"They voted for Proposition U, which says they want more officers," he said. "We're at 3,398 sworn officers right now. The goal is to get to 4,000."

He says many officers are working overtime to keep up with calls for service.

"We do not have people who are misusing overtime," he said. "It's the only way we have to answer the staffing shortage."

Separately, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux announced changes to the department's appearance policy on Tuesday. Hand and finger tattoos, as well as one nose stud, will be allowed.

Pease says most of the officers he represents oppose this.

"The reason is that we want to keep our standards high, and I respect that," he said. "I don't care how you look when you show up. I just want you there."

He says showing up and doing the job is what matters most.