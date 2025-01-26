First soaking storm of 2025 brings heavy rain, flooding concerns to North Texas

Fog, scattered showers linger in North Texas Sunday ahead of first soaking storm of 2025

Following a nice and above-average start to the weekend, a cold front swept through North Texas overnight, bringing light rain to kick off Sunday.

Shower coverage will be fairly isolated in the Dallas Fort-Worth area and will only stick around for about the first half of the day. However, scattered showers may persist in eastern and southeastern counties.

As far as temperatures go, North Texas will feel about a 10-degree drop from Saturday, with highs falling back below average to the lower 50s this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the start of the new workweek, expect partly cloudy skies on Monday, with highs in the mid-50s.

By Tuesday, clouds build back in, but a southerly flow sends temperatures back to the upper 50s, approaching 60 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will mark the beginning of a significant weather shift.

Scattered showers roll in Tuesday evening as an area of low-pressure heads through the southwestern U.S.

This low-pressure system will continue its eastward track, bringing heavy, soaking rains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For this reason, CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for all three days, warning of soaking rains, a few thunderstorms and the potential for some flooding, especially from Thursday into Friday.

Temperature-wise, North Texas will remain near- and above-normal throughout the extended forecast.