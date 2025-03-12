First female, Hispanic chair takes the reins at the Dallas Arboretum: Women's History Month

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBS News Texas is highlighting how women are breaking barriers and making a lasting impact in honor of Women's History Month. This includes the new chair of the Dallas Arboretum, who's planting seeds for other women to come.

The smell of beautiful flowers filled the air Wednesday at the Dallas Arboretum. Its new chair, Regina Montoya, is making history.

"To be the first woman and to be the first Latina is so, so special," Montoya said.

Men have served as the chair of the Arboretum since it opened in 1984. Montoya is not only a Harvard-trained lawyer but is also of Mexican descent.

"It's telling women who are Latina, girls of color, that everything is an opportunity here," Montoya said. "That's the best part about being involved here because I know people are welcoming, and I hope maybe when people see me here, they know that this is an arboretum for everyone."

The Dallas Arboretum's Women's Council was founded in 1982, and the Council opened the Woman's Garden in 1997. It's a space designed by women for all to enjoy.

The Dallas Arboretum's CEO is also a woman. Montoya hopes it's a place where young women and girls can find inspiration.

"NASA was here, and they had all of these NASA astronauts, including some women astronauts," Montoya said. "That's what the Arboretum does. It is a magnet for people to come here, and those are the role models."

She aims to be an example for other women and show them they can blossom into the careers they want with determination and vision.

"I just want to be sure that young girls and women have that opportunity to know that the sky is the limit," Montoya said. "I would say to young girls, this is an area that you should consider being part of and looking at as a profession because you have a lot of opportunities."

The woman who's making history has a new strategic plan for the Arboretum, focusing on excellence in education and the environment, as she brings the 66-acre botanical garden into the 21st century.