First Baylor, Scott & White system baby of 2025 brings new beginnings for North Texas family

NORTH TEXAS – If New Year's Eve is about celebrating, New Year's Day is about new beginnings.

"We saw the New Year's celebrations last night and everything, and then boom," said Kimberly Gonzales.

That "boom" wasn't from fireworks. Inside room 309 at Baylor Scott & White's All Saints Medical Center, Gonzales didn't waste any time on her new start.

"He held out just until 1:42 a.m.," said Gonzales. "We get not only a fresh year but a fresh little dude to learn completely new things this year. Talk about New Year's resolutions."

Gonzales' new baby boy is the first baby born in 2025 in the Baylor Scott and White system.

A designation that was very important to some people.

"Whatever woman was in charge of the floor last night came in with that bag that says boy mom and said, Kimberly you can win this," said Kimberly's husband, Michael Albaugh.

"In a busy time in the middle of the night, to think hey our patient's going to have the very first in the Metroplex or the system or whatever, it's just, it makes it even more exciting," said Dr. Jay Herd, with Baylor Scott and White.

The family is a little more excited to get to know baby Michael.

"How do I feel? Haven't slept, and I love it," said Abraham Gonzales, the new grandfather.

"Oh he just melted my heart, I just thought, he's so cute," said Kimberly Gonzales. "There's no better way to start the new year than with a whole new life that we're going to take home."