Meet Linda, Fort Worth's first baby of 2026, born at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day

John Peter Smith Hospital welcomed one of Tarrant County's first babies of 2026 right at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, hospital officials announced Thursday.

Baby girl Linda Mohamed was born at exactly 12 a.m. on Jan. 1 to parents Bashair and Abdellatif Mohamed, making her JPS' first baby of the new year. Hospital officials said Linda Mohamed weighed nearly 7 pounds and measured 21 inches long.

The Mohamed family is starting 2026 as a family of five. Linda Mohamed is the couple's third child, according to JPS. Brian Maschino / JPS Health Network

The delivery team included first-year resident Dr. Lauren Kwiatkowski, attending physician Dr. Stephanie Taylor and nurse Tatum Ransom, hospital officials said.

JPS delivers an average of 5,000 babies each year, accounting for roughly 20% of all births in Tarrant County, the JPS Health Network said in a press release.

JPS Health Network operates a 582-bed hospital and more than 25 community clinics.

First twins of the New Year arrive in Grapevine

At Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine, another North Texas family rang in the New Year with a special delivery.

Twin boys William and Elliot were born shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, with the first arriving at 1:16 a.m. and his brother following two minutes later, hospital officials said.

The parents said they were surprised — and thrilled — to learn they were the first family to welcome twins in 2026, a distinction confirmed after hospital staff checked with other facilities.

The twins arrived a bit earlier than expected and are receiving extra care, but hospital officials said everyone is doing well, and the parents are excited to hold their sons soon.