First Alerts for Sunday and Monday for heavy rain and severe storm potential

Sunday & Monday First Alert Days as chance of severe weather continues

We are tracking a severe weather risk Sunday and Monday in North Texas, which has prompted the CBS Texas Weather Team to issue First Alert Days for Sunday and Monday.

The main things we are tracking are hail, damaging winds and a possible tornado.

In fact, in the past 24 hours, strong thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall across the northwestern counties, prompting Flood Watches. These watches are in effect until Monday morning due to more heavy rain leading to a flooding concern. South of I-20, an additional 1-2 inches will be possible and upwards of 3.5 inches to the north.

In addition to the flood threat, severe thunderstorms are likely to occur on Sunday afternoon and evening. The most robust storms are likely across the northwestern counties where there is a highlighted slight risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Another strong line of thunderstorms is forecasted to ignite in the early afternoon and linger into the evening. Hail and damaging winds are the main concern, but an isolated tornado will also be possible. Conditions clear overnight with a few lingering showers.

Monday's severe threat increases with an enhanced risk of numerous severe storms for the northeastern counties and a slight risk across North Texas as a whole.

A front will collide into an abundance of instability and moisture, which will lead to a dynamic threat of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds on Monday. Timing-wise, the strongest storms are expected for the western counties through the morning, the I-35 corridor and DFW in the afternoon, and the eastern counties through the late afternoon and evening.

The good news is that the front will bring much needed rainfall, cooler temperatures, and a sunny afternoon just in time for Election Day!

The calm conditions don't last long, another front is on the way early Thursday morning, which will bring back an uptick in precipitation and the active pattern. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates!