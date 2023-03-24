Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Widespread storms to develop early Friday morning

By Erin Moran

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and large hail the main threat overnight
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and large hail the main threat overnight 03:12

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Storms have been developing to the north and west of us this afternoon, as expected, and it's looking more likely that the main event won't be until early Friday morning for North Texas.

As a cold front approaches North Texas early Friday morning, widespread storms will develop and move through. These storms will primarily have a damaging wind and hail threat.

These storms aren't expected to move into our western counties until after midnight, closer to 2 a.m.

The storms will start out to the south and west, and develop into more of a line by 4 a.m. as they move through our western counties. Again, the main threats here would be damaging wind and hail. 

As the line moves east it's expected to break up some, but gusty winds and heavy rain will still be possible when many are out on the roads heading to work and school.

The front will move east, pushing storms to the east along with it.

By mid-afternoon, not only will North Texas be done with storms but we'll have sunshine and breezy westerly winds. Highs should still top out in the 70s and low 80s.If you have family to the east in parts of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas and western Mississippi, it's a good idea to check in with them to make sure they know this system will bring severe weather to their area Friday. A level 4/moderate risk is forecast for the area highlighted in red.

Our weather will be calm after Friday morning. Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 8:14 PM

