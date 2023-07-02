First Alert Weather: Temperatures increase, chance for isolated showers and storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we kick off the holiday weekend, we only saw temperatures hit 89° at the airport, due to cloud cover. Sunday will be a little warmer, with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Once the sun sets Sunday, the chances of thunderstorms lowers, which is good news for those hoping to watch any outdoor fireworks shows. Feels-like temperatures outside during the day Sunday may reach 100-103°, depending on your location so remember to practice heat safety tips. An isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, but well northeast of the Metroplex.

For the Fourth of July, expect it to be hot with isolated storms possible. And similar to Sunday, once the sun sets, the chances for storms lowers.

Chances for rain stays at 10-20% until we get to Thursday, where those will rise to 40%. As of now, that looks to be the wettest day this week.

Temperatures will be less hot by Friday and then they'll rise back into the middle to upper 90s by next Saturday.