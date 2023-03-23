First Alert Weather: Severe storms expected overnight in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! The First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert for this evening through Friday morning due to the potential of strong-to-severe storms.

Our weather will remain fairly tranquil through the morning into the early afternoon. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine.

Highs will be in the low 80s with gusty south winds that could reach 30 to 35 mph.

When it comes to rain today, an isolated shower or storm could develop along and east of the dryline for far western and northwestern North Texas, especially west of I-35 and I-35W.

If those storms develop, they'll likely develop after 3 or 4 p.m. Those storms will be capable of producing large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. The bulk of the rain and storms, though, will arrive with a cold front after midnight.

That cold front will push a line of showers and thunderstorms our way from west to east after midnight. So, areas west of I-35 and I-35W will begin seeing rain and storms between midnight and 3 a.m.

The line will continue pushing east toward the DFW Metroplex after 4 a.m. through the morning commute. In fact, we'll likely see periods of rain through at least 9 a.m. for the metroplex.

Keep in mind that large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado are all possible with this line of storms. So, prepare for a messy Friday morning drive to work and/or school.

The threat for rain and storms will diminish from west to east closer to noon Friday. Most of the wet weather will be over East Texas by early Friday afternoon.

After the storms pass, we'll see clearing skies and sunshine for your Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Then, for your weekend, we're tracking some decent weather. We'll see sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front pushes in early next week with cooler weather and an isolated shower Monday and Tuesday.

To stay weather aware today and every day, visit our weather page or watch our 24/7 livestream here.