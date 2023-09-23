First Alert Weather: Warm first day of fall, severe storms possible on Sunday

First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible on Sunday evening

First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible on Sunday evening

Today is the first day of fall! Can you tell?

Hot on the first day of Fall

Probably not. It is a warm and muggy morning, already feeling close to 80 degrees at 8 a.m. Unfortunately, we are not done with the heat alerts just yet.

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of North Texas starting at noon today through 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Another heat advisory for North Texas

It will feel like 104–109. If you are planning to hit the trails today, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Our ambient air temperature will likely top out at 99 this afternoon. The increased moisture and dewpoints in the 70s will make it feel even hotter.

Taking a walk? Bring water.

In case you are thinking, wow, temperatures in the upper 90s—are those near records?

Yes, yes, they are.

Near record highs expected this weekend

Not only do we have the heat to deal with this weekend, but there is also the potential for more storms. Overnight, a complex of storms will develop in Oklahoma and may clip our northeastern counties early Sunday morning.

More rain is headed to North Texas

Of greater concern is the potential for scattered strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.

A weather alert has been issued for Sunday afternoon into the evening hours as large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible. Please be weather-aware tomorrow and have multiple ways to receive alerts.

Weather Alert for Sunday due to potential for severe storms

Weather Alert for Sunday night in Monday morning due to potential for severe storms

A level 2 Slight Risk includes all of the Metroplex on Sunday afternoon. Localized flooding is possible as the moisture content in the atmosphere will cause high rainfall rates where storms do develop.

North Texas under a level 2 risk on Sunday

Storms will track south into Central Texas early Monday morning, leaving cooler air in their wake. Northerly winds will help keep temperatures closer to normal Monday afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s.

A dry week follows with sunny skies and a warm start to the State Fair of Texas.

Have a great weekend! And if you are looking for something to do this weekend, Alpaca Days in Aubrey is a great option! They have alpaca yoga, food trucks, a kids train, selfies with alpacas, and a store with home-made goods featuring lavender.