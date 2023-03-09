First Alert Weather: Gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain possible through the evening

First Alert Weather: temps cooling off behind the cold front

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — From the First Alert weather center, scattered showers and some isolated storms continue across North Texas.

A cold front is slowly moving through and providing lift for these showers to develop.

Some upper-level energy also is moving over North Texas at the same time, so the Alert continues for the rest of the afternoon and through 10 p.m. Some storms could reach severe limits with small hail, some gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.

Behind the front, temps are cooler. You will need a light jacket Friday morning.

Saturday is warm and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We see another front drop our temps on Sunday with highs closer to mid-March averages.

Remember that winter coat? You'll need it for the start of next week. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 40s both Monday and Tuesday morning.