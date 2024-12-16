Showers, storms, strong cold front on the way to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – The work week started out with a few showers under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky across North Texas.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Monday as more showers and storms are likely to develop later in the day. The coverage is around 50% but coverage will increase as a weak cold front moves through North Texas in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Not everyone will see the rain Monday afternoon but it isn't a bad idea to have umbrellas nearby midday through the later afternoon hours.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures are mild through the day with the morning temperatures in the upper 60s, warming to the low 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of some isolated storms with the frontal passage so don't be surprised if there are some rumbles of thunder. There is a small chance that some of these storms could see some small hail or gusty winds, but severe weather isn't expected.

Tuesday night, another cold front will move into North Texas and this one will be stronger in nature as far as a temperature change. The front will move through the metroplex during the morning commute and a First Alert Morning will be in effect for Wednesday due to the potential of widespread rain and some isolated storms.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Canadian air behind the front will drop temperatures through the day and there could be a colder afternoon than early morning despite the sunshine for the afternoon hours. Prepare for the colder mornings back in the forecast Thursday with morning temperatures in the 30s and highs near seasonal rounding out the week and into the weekend.

CBS News Texas