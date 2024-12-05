Dense fog causes low visibility across North Texas

Thursday started as a First Alert Weather Day due to dense fog in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory due to visibility dropping to a quarter of a mile or less in several locations.

As of about 5:40 a.m., the advisory — which covered parts of Jack County, Wise County, Parker County and Bosque County — is dropped. Forecasters anticipate improvements in visibility into the late morning hours due to a slight increase in winds.

The weather radar shows temperatures around 50 degrees across the metroplex. The weather is expected to remain in the upper 40s to low 50s through the morning, with sunshine expected to break through later in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday due to projected rain chances of around 80% and temperatures in the mid-40s.