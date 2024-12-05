Watch CBS News
Dense fog causes low visibility across North Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Dense fog advisory in effect across North Texas
Dense fog advisory in effect across North Texas 03:26

Thursday started as a First Alert Weather Day due to dense fog in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory due to visibility dropping to a quarter of a mile or less in several locations.

dense-fog-advisory-1.png

As of about 5:40 a.m., the advisory — which covered parts of Jack County, Wise County, Parker County and Bosque County — is dropped. Forecasters anticipate improvements in visibility into the late morning hours due to a slight increase in winds.

The weather radar shows temperatures around 50 degrees across the metroplex. The weather is expected to remain in the upper 40s to low 50s through the morning, with sunshine expected to break through later in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday due to projected rain chances of around 80% and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

