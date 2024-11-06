First Alert Weather Day Friday for rain and storms

First Alert Weather Day Friday for rain and storms

The CBS News Texas Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday due to the increasing chance of rain.

It was an absolutely beautiful fall day across the area with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Changes are on the way overnight as clouds move in from the south and scattered showers develop mainly west of I-35 during the day.

Morning temperatures start off near 60 and once again top out in the low 70s.

Rain chances ramp up Thursday night into Friday as a system, and another cold front move across North Texas.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms will be more widespread and may disrupt your day.

Rain will start in our western counties Friday morning and track eastward through the day.

Friday night football games may be impacted by rain.

Luckily, the rain and front will be through the area by Saturday morning, and our skies will clear from west to east.

The severe threat is low for the next 2 days, but an isolated severe storm with small hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

There is a level 1 marginal risk for areas west of I-35.

Temperatures remain seasonal through the weekend but warm back to near 80 by Tuesday ahead our next system.

Hurricane Rafael is crossing over Western Cuba right now, bringing life threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

It will head into the Gulf of Mexico and stall out for several days.