First Alert Forecast: Near record heat expected on Wednesday and Thursday

By CBS Texas Staff

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday for the well above average and potentially record-tying temperatures in the 90s. Wednesday and Thursday's forecast is calling for a high of 90 degrees. The record on Wednesday is 91 that was set in 1939 and 90 degrees on Thursday that was set in 2003.

The southerly winds are continuing to bring in Gulf moisture to the Southern Plains, which is making temperatures feel a bit warmer and muggy in the afternoons. This surge of moisture will help reduce the fire danger as well as likely bring some cloud cover to the southern counties by Wednesday morning.

As for rainfall, the probability is incredibly low throughout the next week or so. the next potential for heavy rainfall across DFW won't be until the week of Halloween. 

The models are working to get into agreement, so there will be variation in the forecast leading up to Halloween. We just want to First Alert you that there may be some costume malfunctions if mother nature decides to brew up a storm. Stay tuned!

