Firefighters from Crowley and Fort Worth are battling a house fire, with three ambulances dispatched to the house on Brookbank Court Monday night, officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said three rescue units had been sent to the 100 block of Brookbank Court and the Crowley Fire Department reported heavy fire showing from the two-story home.

Firefighters found one adult victim inside the home. The person was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The Burleson Fire Department and Johnson County ESD also responded.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.