Dallas Fire-Rescue battles 3-alarm fire in Frankford Estates

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Dallas Fire-Rescue units battled a large house fire in the Frankford Estates subdivision Sunday night.

Just before 6 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were called to a fire at a house on Westgrove Drive. Responding crews arrived to find fire coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

Everyone in the house was able to get out before the firefighters arrived and DFD says no injuries were reported.

Crews attacked the fire deploying hand lines and from inside the house before a second alarm response was requested. Crews were then ordered out of the house and took a defensive mode.

The fire increased to a three-alarm with 70-80 firefighters along with 15 heavy apparatus to mitigate the situation.

DFD says the house is significantly damaged and part of the roof collapsed.

Ultimately, crews used aerial ladder pipes and ground lines to surround and drown the flames before it was brought under control.

There is not currently information on what caused the fire.