A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after crews battled a large fire at Weatherford Aerospace on Wednesday morning, city officials said.

According to city officials, at about 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to the building on West 3rd Street. TxDOT cameras show heavy smoke in the area.

The city then asked anyone within one mile of the aerospace building to stay indoors, close all windows, and turn off the HVAC systems due to the fire involving hazardous chemicals.

At about 9:05 a.m., officials said residents and businesses in the affected area could resume normal activities and use their HVAC systems. However, residents are being asked to continue to avoid the area of the incident, around the 600 block of W. 3rd, as crews continue to clear the scene.

At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it as more becomes available.