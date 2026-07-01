Crews battle large fire at Pilates studio in Uptown Dallas, officials say
Dallas firefighters are battling a large fire at a Pilates studio in Uptown early Wednesday morning, officials confirm.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said at about 4 a.m., crews responded after someone reported smoke coming from the second floor of Pilates Methodology, located in the 2600 block of Routh Street.
When firefighters arrived at the two-story business, they began an offensive attack, and by 4:50 a.m., a third alarm was called, bringing in dozens of crews to help fight the blaze.
No injuries have been reported as crews work to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.